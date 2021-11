🌈 Julian Alaphilippe is the rider with most wins in 1-day races with a distance beyond 250km in the 3 last seasons 👇



🏆 Milano-SanRemo 2019 (291 km)

🏆 World Championships 2020 (258 km)

🏆 World Championships 2021 (268 km)#cycling #cyclisme #Flanders2021 #Alaphilippe pic.twitter.com/MsrbJqtAqa