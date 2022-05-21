<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>C\u2019\u00e9tait serr\u00e9 mais c\u2019est bien l\u2019Andalou Efes qui s\u2019est adjug\u00e9 l\u2019Euroligue ce samedi. Pour cela l\u2019embl\u00e8me turc a battu le Real Madrid 57-58. Plut\u00f4t dans la journ\u00e9e Barcelone a battu l\u2019Olympiakos lors du match pour la 3e place.\u00a0<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-basket" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-basket" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Le match en direct.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/AnadoluEfesSK","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/AnadoluEfesSK\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->