🏀 GAME 5 FINAL SCORE 🏀



Jayson Tatum (31 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST) and the @celtics use a huge 2nd half to win Game 5 and force a Game 6 Sunday at 7:30pm/et on ESPN! #NBAPlayoffs



Jaylen Brown: 28 PTS, 8 REB

Daniel Theis: 15 PTS, 13 REB

Kemba Walker: 15 PTS, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/XVn3W119iC