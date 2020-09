🏀 GAME 3 FINAL SCORE 🏀



Jaylen Brown (26 PTS) & Jayson Tatum (25 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST) help the @celtics cut their ECF deficit to 2-1! They can even the series on Wed. at 8:30pm/et on ESPN. #NBAPlayoffs



Kemba: 21 PTS, 4 3PM

Smart: 20 PTS, 6 AST

Bam: 27 PTS, 16 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/da0AJ77tki