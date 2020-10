🏆🏀 GAME 4 FINAL SCORE 🏀🏆



LeBron James (28 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST) and the @Lakers win Game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead! Game 5: Friday at 9:00pm/et on ABC #NBAFinals



Anthony Davis: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 4 BLK

Caldwell-Pope: 15 PTS (3 3PM), 5 AST

Jimmy Butler: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/irKOOhf9Bn