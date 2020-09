🔥 @Bam1of1 (15 PTS in 3Q) and @Goran_Dragic (9 in 4Q) combine for 33 second-half points to lead the @MiamiHEAT to a 2-0 ECF lead! #NBAPlayoffs



Game 3 ⏩ Saturday, 8:30 PM ET, ESPN pic.twitter.com/26tHj3SOgR