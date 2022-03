🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



KD dropped 18 points in the first-half to lead the @BrooklynNets to the win in Philly! #NetsWorld



Kevin Durant: 25 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL

Kyrie Irving: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 5 3PM

Seth Curry: 24 PTS, 5 STL, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/bqpS2O5W2i