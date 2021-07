Happy to finish the first proper day leading #RallyEstonia!



Day went according to our plan, but we did have quite a scary drift towards the end of SS9😬



6 stage wins out of todays 8 stages and our lead over Breen is at 8.5secs!#KR69 #ToyotaGAZOORacing



📸 J. Ree / Red Bull pic.twitter.com/l1jtXAKici