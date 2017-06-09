Stan Wawrinka était injouable
Quel match sur le Philippe-Chatrier cet après-midi entre Stan Wawrinka et Andy Murray. Les deux joueurs se sont livrés coups pour coups au terme d'une rencontre exceptionnelle et plus de 4h30 de jeu. Score final, 6-7 / 6-3 / 5-7 / 7-6 / 6-1. Le Suisse attend désormais son adversaire soit Nadal ou Dominic Thiem, là encore un match incroyable.
👏🏻 @stanwawrinka remporte le chef d'oeuvre !— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) 9 juin 2017
🎾 6/7(6), 6/3, 5/7, 7/6(3), 6/1
⏱ Le match le + long de #RG17
👉🏻 https://t.co/WOJjhnxMSV pic.twitter.com/D4bOnOGdMX