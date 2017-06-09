Stan Wawrinka était injouable

Stan Wawrinka est le premier qualifié pour la finale de Roland-Garros dans le tableau messieurs. La tête de série numéro 3 a livré un grand match et a disposé d'Andy Murray en 5 manches au terme d'une rencontre d'un énorme calibre.

Quel match sur le Philippe-Chatrier cet après-midi entre Stan Wawrinka et Andy Murray. Les deux joueurs se sont livrés coups pour coups au terme d'une rencontre exceptionnelle et plus de 4h30 de jeu. Score final, 6-7 / 6-3 / 5-7 / 7-6 / 6-1. Le Suisse attend désormais son adversaire soit Nadal ou Dominic Thiem, là encore un match incroyable.

