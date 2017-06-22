Rugby - XV de France Jeudi 22 juin 2017 - 10:44

XV de France : trois changements contre l'Afrique du Sud avec une charnière Serin-Plisson

Le sélectionneur du XV de France Guy Novès a procédé jeudi à trois changements dans son équipe de départ pour affronter l'Afrique du Sud samedi à Johannesburg en clôture de la tournée de juin.

Le XV de départ: Dulin (Racing 92) - Ducuing (Bordeaux-Bègles), Penaud (Clermont), Fickou (Toulouse), Vakatawa (FFR/Racing 92) - (o) Plisson (Stade Français), (m) Machenaud (Racing 92) - Gourdon (La Rochelle), Picamoles (Northampton/Montpellier), Y. Camara (Toulouse/Montpellier) - R. Taofifenua (Toulon), Maestri (Toulouse) - Slimani (Stade Français/Clermont), Guirado (cap/Toulon), Poirot (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Remplaçants: Maynadier (Bordeaux-Bègles), Chiocci (Toulon), Atonio (La Rochelle), Jedrasiak (Clermont), Goujon (Bordeaux-Bègles), Machenaud (Racing 92), Trinh-Duc (Toulon), Rattez (La Rochelle)

