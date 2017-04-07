Restez chez vous, un programme sportif de folie ce week-end !
Vendredi 07 avril
Lille - Nice (20h45 sur CANAL PLUS SPORT) Nice doit confirmer dans le Nord
Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao (20h45 sur BEIN SPORTS)
Samedi 08 avril
Tottenham - Watford (13h30 sur SFR SPORT 1)
Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid (16h15 sur BEIN SPORTS) L'Atlético veut devenir le roi de Madrid
Angers - Monaco (17h00 sur CANAL PLUS SPORT) À Angers, Monaco doit rester tout en haut
Bayern Munich - Dortmund (18h30 sur BEIN SPORTS) Bayern - Dortmund, un "Klassiker" au delà des frontières
La bonne vieille Ligue 1 à 20h00 avec le Multiplex sur BEIN SPORTS Lyon doit confirmer à Lorient, dernière chance pour Bastia face à Dijon
Dimanche 09 avril
Le Grand Prix de Chine (8h00 sur CANAL PLUS)
Le Paris - Roubaix (dès 11h00)
Sunderland - Manchester United (14h30 sur SFR SPORT 1)
Toulouse - OM (15h00 sur BEIN SPORTS) Faux pas interdit pour Marseille
Saint-Etienne - Nantes (17h00 sur BEIN SPORTS) Nantes veut accrocher l'Europe face à Saint-Étienne
Lazio - Naples (20h45 sur BEIN SPORTS)
PSG - Guingamp (21h00 sur CANAL PLUS) Guingamp, l'épouvantail de Paris ?
NP
Sport-Kiff.com, la boutique du sport
Partenaire officiel de Sport.fr