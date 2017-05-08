La réaction des sportifs après l'élection d'Emmanuel Macron
😁😅🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) 7 mai 2017
Félicitations à notre nouveau président de la république @EmmanuelMacron 👏 🇫🇷 !! #Presidentielle2017 #soulagement— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) 7 mai 2017
C'est bon on peut aller défaire nos sacs #MacronPresident— Florent Pietrus (@flopietrus) 7 mai 2017
En Marche. ... le meilleur pour notre pays .— Laura Flessel (@FlesselLaura) 7 mai 2017
Retroussons nos manches et avançons . pic.twitter.com/g7NJI8kz14
Félicitations @EmmanuelMacron pour votre élection. Hâte d'échanger ensemble au sujet de @Paris2024, cette ambition commune pour la France !— Tony ESTANGUET (@TonyESTANGUET) 7 mai 2017
Today, I join the world to congratulate Honorable @EmmanuelMacron on his historic victory as president-elect of the great nation of France!— George WEAH Official (@GeorgeWeahOff) 7 mai 2017
Félicitations au nouveau président ! @EmmanuelMacron— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) 7 mai 2017
.@MLP_officiel 🙃 pic.twitter.com/n4vMy2WVJr— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) 7 mai 2017