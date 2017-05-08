﻿
Omnisports - News Lundi 8 mai 2017 - 10:13

La réaction des sportifs après l'élection d'Emmanuel Macron

Sur twitter plusieurs sportifs ont partagé des réactions après la victoire d'Emmanuel Macron au second tour de l'élection présidentielle.

La réaction des sportifs après l'élection d'Emmanuel Macron























