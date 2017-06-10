Hamilton en pole à Montréal
1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:11.459
2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:11.789
3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:12.177
4. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN/Ferrari) 1:12.252
5. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:12.403
6. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:12.557
7. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams-Mercedes) 1:12.858
8. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Force India-Mercedes) 1:13.018
9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India-Mercedes) 1:13.135
10. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault) 1:13.271
BREAKING: @LewisHamilton takes his 65th career pole, moving level with Ayrton Senna in 2nd on the all-time list#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gZj16psQxT— Formula 1 (@F1) 10 juin 2017
When someone gives you something so special that you never want to let it out of your sight 🇬🇧🇧🇷#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jZmGGyvJL8— Formula 1 (@F1) 10 juin 2017
HAM: "I have great support here and I wanted to give them something to cheer. It was a sexy lap - everything went perfectly" #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/QyueuTuLrm— Formula 1 (@F1) 10 juin 2017