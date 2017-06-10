Hamilton en pole à Montréal

Le Britannique Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) a signé la 65e pole position de sa carrière. Il s'élancera dimanche à Montréal devant l'Allemand Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) et le Finlandais Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) au Grand Prix du Canada.

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:11.459

2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:11.789

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:12.177

4. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN/Ferrari) 1:12.252

5. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:12.403

6. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:12.557

7. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams-Mercedes) 1:12.858

8. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Force India-Mercedes) 1:13.018

9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India-Mercedes) 1:13.135

10. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault) 1:13.271











