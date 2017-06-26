Football - Angleterre Lundi 26 juin 2017 - 17:38

Vincent Marcel sur les tablettes de Tottenham

Tottenham est intéressé par le profil du tout jeune Niçois Vincent Marcel. Les dirigeants ont apprécié ses dernières performances en Ligue 1.

Selon les informations de Foot Mercato les Spurs de Tottenham souhaiterait tenter une approche pour faire venir Vincent Marcel. Le joueur de 20 ans serait d'accord pour rejoindre le vice-champion d'Angleterre qui lui proposerait un contrat de 5 ans. Reste à connaître la position de Nice dans le dossier.


