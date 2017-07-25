Football - Angleterre Mardi 25 juillet 2017 - 17:54

Manchester City a dévoilé son maillot extérieur

Actuellement en pleine préparation à l'autre bout du monde, Manchester City a dévoilé ce mardi son nouveau maillot extérieur. Une tunique avec des couleurs dans l'ère du temps sponsorisée par Etihad Airways et le sponsor maillot Nike.




