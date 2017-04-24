Ibrahimovic réagit suite à sa blessure
" Tout d'abord, merci pour tout votre soutien et votre amour. Comme vous le savez, j'ai été blessé donc je serai loin des terrains pour un moment. Je traverserai cela comme n'importe quelle autre épreuve et je reviendrai encore plus fort. Jusqu'à présent, j'ai joué avec une jambe donc cela ne devrait pas poser de problème. Une chose est sûre, je décide quand il est temps d'arrêter et rien d'autre. Abandonner n'est pas une option. A bientôt", a écrit Ibra.
