Football - Angleterre Lundi 24 avril 2017 - 10:00

Ibrahimovic réagit suite à sa blessure

Blessé gravement en fin de match d'Europa League face à Anderlecht, Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dû mettre un terme à sa saison. Le géant Suédois est touché aux ligaments croisés. Beaucoup de gens annoncent sa retraite, malgré tout il s'est montré optimiste sur les réseaux sociaux

" Tout d'abord, merci pour tout votre soutien et votre amour. Comme vous le savez, j'ai été blessé donc je serai loin des terrains pour un moment. Je traverserai cela comme n'importe quelle autre épreuve et je reviendrai encore plus fort. Jusqu'à présent, j'ai joué avec une jambe donc cela ne devrait pas poser de problème. Une chose est sûre, je décide quand il est temps d'arrêter et rien d'autre. Abandonner n'est pas une option. A bientôt", a écrit Ibra.





Le Stade Français en finale du Challenge européen

Le Stade Français a battu les Anglais de Bath dans les dernières secondes de la partie (28-25) et s'est ainsi qualifié pour la finale du Challenge européen, la troisième de son histoire, samedi au stade Jean-Bouin. En finale, les Parisiens rencontreront les Anglais de Gloucester, tombeurs samedi du leader du Top 14, La Rochelle, 16-14. A Edimbourg le 12 mai, les Stadistes tenteront ainsi de décrocher le premier titre européen de leur histoire.