Ibrahimovic réagit suite à sa blessure

Blessé gravement en fin de match d'Europa League face à Anderlecht, Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dû mettre un terme à sa saison. Le géant Suédois est touché aux ligaments croisés. Beaucoup de gens annoncent sa retraite, malgré tout il s'est montré optimiste sur les réseaux sociaux

" Tout d'abord, merci pour tout votre soutien et votre amour. Comme vous le savez, j'ai été blessé donc je serai loin des terrains pour un moment. Je traverserai cela comme n'importe quelle autre épreuve et je reviendrai encore plus fort. Jusqu'à présent, j'ai joué avec une jambe donc cela ne devrait pas poser de problème. Une chose est sûre, je décide quand il est temps d'arrêter et rien d'autre. Abandonner n'est pas une option. A bientôt", a écrit Ibra.

