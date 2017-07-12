Football - Angleterre Mercredi 12 juillet 2017 - 13:29

Arsenal jouera avec un troisième maillot

Arsenal a présenté ce mercredi sa troisième tenue pour la saison 2017-2018. Ce maillot noir et rose conçu par Puma sera porté à de rares occasions par les hommes d'Arsène Wenger.







