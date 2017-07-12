Arsenal jouera avec un troisième maillot
Arsenal a présenté ce mercredi sa troisième tenue pour la saison 2017-2018. Ce maillot noir et rose conçu par Puma sera porté à de rares occasions par les hommes d'Arsène Wenger.
Presenting our new @pumafootball third kit for 2017/18.— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 12 juillet 2017
Get yours here 👉 https://t.co/6GJKSvMYYT pic.twitter.com/vA3q7Kk5hq
Like the look of our new @pumafootball third kit?— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 12 juillet 2017
Check this out...https://t.co/NMVaXFsX1R
#WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/vhrOWnxp99— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 12 juillet 2017
