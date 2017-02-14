PSG - Barça : les photos du match

Retour en images sur la victoire historique du Paris SG face au FC Barcelone (4-0), mardi en huitième de finale aller de la Ligue des champions.

A famous night for Paris. Here's the full rundown from our website: https://t.co/Z472hKzB1i #UCL pic.twitter.com/nhxBfmcM92 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017







Sergio Busquets @FCBarcelona: "The were better than us. They played better, they were better tactically, they out-did us physically." #UCL pic.twitter.com/C4Wkgkrkca — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017







Tonight's result equals Barcelona's heaviest away defeat in the competition & is the 1st time they've conceded 4 in a #UCL match since 2013 pic.twitter.com/WtI9SKv239 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017







Not a bad birthday for these two! Paris are flying! #UCL pic.twitter.com/YyT4hxAV2W — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017







🔥🔥🔥 Seven in seven in this season's #UCL 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bnj7UogHNy — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017







Julian Draxler has appeared in three competitions for Paris and scored on his debut in each 👌 #UCL pic.twitter.com/Ra3flhiWcX — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017







Paris have never lost a competitive game when Di María has scored: Winning 17 and drawing one. #UCL pic.twitter.com/ATTEOe62h5 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017







A nice way to mark his birthday, Di María has now scored in his last two appearances against Barcelona.👌#UCL pic.twitter.com/mPWnP2eerv — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 février 2017



