La Juve termine le travail
RESULT— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 mars 2017
Juventus 1-0 Porto (agg: 3-0) #UCL pic.twitter.com/nys3TiJNds
Toda Joya, Toda Beleza... 🎧 #JuveFCP pic.twitter.com/NOtNa1T0q6— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 14 mars 2017
Here's how they will line up in Turin. 📋 #UCL pic.twitter.com/9G0me4HObm Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 14 mars 2017
Rappel du match aller :
Un Porto pour la vieille dame !
