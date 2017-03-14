Football - Ligue des champions Mardi 14 mars 2017 - 22:42

La Juve termine le travail

Forte de deux buts d'avance inscrits à Porto à l'aller, la Juventus Turin s'est tranquillement qualifiée pour les quarts de finale de la Ligue des champions en s'imposant 1-0 au retour, mardi soir, sur un penalty transformé par Dybala (42e). Le FC Porto a en outre dû évoluer en infériorité numérique tout au long de la deuxième période.

Rappel du match aller :
Un Porto pour la vieille dame !


