La Juve termine le travail

Forte de deux buts d'avance inscrits à Porto à l'aller, la Juventus Turin s'est tranquillement qualifiée pour les quarts de finale de la Ligue des champions en s'imposant 1-0 au retour, mardi soir, sur un penalty transformé par Dybala (42e). Le FC Porto a en outre dû évoluer en infériorité numérique tout au long de la deuxième période.

Here's how they will line up in Turin. 📋 #UCL pic.twitter.com/9G0me4HObm