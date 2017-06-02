Griezmann tweete son amour de l'Atlético !
Antoine Griezmann a fait sensation sur Twitter en laissant entendre qu'il pourrait poursuivre sa carrière à l'Atletico Madrid. "Maintenant plus que jamais #Atleti", a publié l'attaquant français, en réaction à l'interdiction de recrutement confirmée hier par le Tribunal Arbitral du Sport. Le Mâconnais va-t-il rester fidèle aux Colchoneros ? Affaire à suivre...
Ahora más que nunca #Atleti #Todosjuntos 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nfxcwInM2B— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) 1 juin 2017