Football - Espagne Vendredi 2 juin 2017 - 9:23

Griezmann tweete son amour de l'Atlético !

Antoine Griezmann a fait sensation sur Twitter en laissant entendre qu'il pourrait poursuivre sa carrière à l'Atletico Madrid. "Maintenant plus que jamais #Atleti", a publié l'attaquant français, en réaction à l'interdiction de recrutement confirmée hier par le Tribunal Arbitral du Sport. Le Mâconnais va-t-il rester fidèle aux Colchoneros ? Affaire à suivre...


