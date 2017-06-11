Capello choisit la Chine

A bientôt 71 ans, Fabio Capello va retrouver un banc de touche. Le technicien italien a fini par céder aux sirènes d'un club chinois. L'ancien sélectionneur de la Russie s'est officiellement engagé en faveur du club chinois de Jiangsu Suning. Une information confirmé par la formation chinoise ce dimanche sur son compte Twitter.





This time it's official. Fabio Capello is the next head coach of Jiangsu Suning. pic.twitter.com/gRx1DD6StA