Football - Bundesliga Vendredi 21 juillet 2017 - 16:01

Alaba et Robben avec le maillot third du Bayern

Alaba et Robben avec le maillot third du Bayern

Voici le troisième maillot du Bayern Munich présenté par l'international autrichien, David Alaba. Ce maillot sera porté par les Bavarois au cours de la saison prochaine. Petite particularité, car au départ il a été conçu par des supporters du Bayern Munich. Aimez-vous ce maillot ?






Achetez ce produit Bayern Munich sur sport-kiff.com





à lire aussi

Buzz sport