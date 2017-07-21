Alaba et Robben avec le maillot third du Bayern
Voici le troisième maillot du Bayern Munich présenté par l'international autrichien, David Alaba. Ce maillot sera porté par les Bavarois au cours de la saison prochaine. Petite particularité, car au départ il a été conçu par des supporters du Bayern Munich. Aimez-vous ce maillot ?
Le maillot third du Bayern Munich pour la saison 2017/2018. pic.twitter.com/ngff3LsF0V— Vines Foot (@vinesfoot) 21 juillet 2017
