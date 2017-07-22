Les classements annexes du Tour
Points (général):
1. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 364 pts
2. André Greipel (GER/LOT) 204
3. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/DDT) 200
4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/BAH) 163
5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/KAT) 158
6. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LOT) 146
7. Christopher Froome (GBR/SKY) 133
8. Rigoberto Uran (COL/CAN) 106
9. Daniel Martin (EIR/QST) 106
10. Warren Barguil (FRA/SUN) 100
Montagne (général):
1. Warren Barguil (FRA/SUN) 169 pts
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO/LNL) 80
3. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LOT) 64
4. Darwin Atapuma (COL/EAU) 55
5. Christopher Froome (GBR/SKY) 51
6. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) 47
7. Mikel Landa (ESP/SKY) 45
8. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) 37
9. Alberto Contador (ESP/TRE) 36
10. Serge Pauwels (BEL/DDT) 32
Equipes (étape):
1. Sky 1h25:43.
2. Cannondale à 2:01.
3. BMC 2:14.
4. Katusha 2:24.
5. Sunweb 2:35.
Equipes (général):
1. Sky 252h04:09.
2. AG2R La Mondiale à 7:14.
3. Trek 1h44:46.
4. BMC 1h49:49.
5. Orica 1h52:21.
6. Movistar 1h55:52.
7. Cannondale 2h15:25.
8. Fortuneo 2h18:18.
9. Lotto 2h28:18.
10. Astana 2h28:39.
11. Lampre 2h42:43.
12. Sunweb 3h23:38.
13. Direct Energie 3h32:35.
14. Accent.jobs 3h54:30.
15. Quick Step 4h02:19.
16. Cofidis 4h06:05.
17. Lotto NL 4h46:44.
18. Bora 5h22:07.
19. Katusha 5h29:11.
20. Bahrain 5h49:48.
21. Dimension Data 5h51:41.
22. FDJ 6h41:25.
Jeunes (étape):
1. Stefan Kung (SUI/BMC) 28:49.
2. Jasha Sütterlin (GER/MOV) à 0:08.
3. Nils Politt (GER/KAT) 0:09.
4. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/LOT) 0:47.
5. Dylan van Baarle (NED/CAN) 0:48.
Jeunes (général):
1. Simon Yates (GBR/ORI) 84h01:30.
2. Louis Meintjes (RSA/EAU) à 2:06.
3. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOR) 27:07.
4. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/LOT) 35:50.
5. Guillaume Martin (FRA/AJW) 47:38.
6. Pierre Latour (FRA/ALM) 1h06:29.
7. Lilian Calmejane (FRA/DEN) 1h29:02.
8. Michael Valgren (DEN/AST) 2h19:22.
9. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 2h31:25.
10. Dylan van Baarle (NED/CAN) 2h40:57.
Combativité (général)
1. Warren Barguil (FRA/SUN)
2. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LOT)
3. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN)