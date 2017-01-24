14 équipes invitées aux essais

A 10 jours de la révélation de la liste complète des équipes sélectionnées pour participer à la 85e édition des 24 Heures du Mans, programmée les 17 et 18 juin prochains, 14 équipes ont d'ores et déjà gagné une invitation à participer aux essais qualificatifs de la classique mancelle.

Ces invitations font suite aux résultats 2016 des 24 Heures du Mans, des championnats European Le Mans Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, dont la dernière manche s'est achevée dimanche dernier et Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup. Chaque invitation ne pourra être accordée que si la voiture concernée est engagée en 2017 dans l'un des trois championnats : Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series et IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.



Les listes complètes seront révélées le jeudi 2 février.



Les invitations délivrées :



 Porsche Team : victoire aux 24 Heures du Mans en catégorie LM P1. Invitation en LM P1.

 Signatech Alpine : victoire aux 24 Heures du Mans en catégorie LM P2. Invitation en LM P2.

 Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA : victoire aux 24 Heures du Mans en catégorie LM GTE Pro. Invitation en LM GTE Pro.

 Scuderia Corsa : victoire aux 24 Heures du Mans en catégorie LM GTE Am. Invitation en LM GTE Am.

 G Drive Racing : victoire en European Le Mans Series en catégorie LM P2. Invitation en LM P2.

 Aston Martin Racing : victoire en European Le Mans Series en catégorie LM GTE. Invitation en LM GTE Pro ou Am.

 JMW Motorsport : 2ème en European Le Mans Series en catégorie LM GTE. Invitation en LM GTE Pro ou Am.

 United Autosports : victoire en European Le Mans Series en catégorie LM P3. Invitation en LM P2.

 Keating Motorsports : désigné par l'IMSA pour le WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Invitation en LM P2.

 Scuderia Corsa : désigné par l'IMSA pour le WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Invitation en LM GTE Am.

 Algarve Pro Racing : victoire en Asian Le Mans Series en catégorie LM P2. Invitation en LM P2.

 DH Racing : victoire en Asian Le Mans Series en catégorie GT. Invitation en LM GTE Pro ou Am.

 Tockwith Motorsports : victoire en Asian Le Mans Series en catégorie LM P3. Invitation en LM P2 ou LM GTE Am.

 TF Sport : victoire en Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup. Invitation en LM GTE Am





